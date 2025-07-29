At least 2 people shot at Manhattan office building housing financial firms: Reports

New York City police converged on a Park Avenue skyscraper in midtown Manhattan, where gunshots were reported fired on Monday (Jul 28) inside the tower housing offices of several financial firms and the headquarters of the National Football League, police said.

The New York Post and CNN, both citing police sources, reported that the gunman killed himself.

The New York Post said that a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle opened fire inside the skyscraper, wounding a police officer and a bystander. The Post reported that they were in critical condition.

The gunman had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building.

At least two people, including a New York City police officer, were shot, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. NBC News reported the same.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses a number of financial firms, including Blackstone, KPMG and Deutsche Bank, along with the NFL headquarters and the Consulate General of Ireland.

There was a large police presence in the area, according to media footage. Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads.

"There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on social media platform X.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that she could only confirm that a report of shots fired was made from a skyscraper.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6.30pm (6.30am, Singapore time) but provided no other details.

The FBI said agents from its New York field office were also responding to provide support at the scene.