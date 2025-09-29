New York Mayor Eric Adams drops re-election bid

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday (Sep 28) announced he will not seek a second term, clearing the way for a likely showdown between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Adams had been trailing far behind Mamdani and Cuomo, who is running as an independent, according to recent opinion polls. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has held a sizeable lead ahead of the Nov 4 election, while Adams has struggled to raise campaign funds.

"Despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign," Adams said in a post on X.

Adams said he will serve out his term, which ends on Jan 1, 2026. “I will continue to fight for this city," he said.