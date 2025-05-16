New Zealand boosts movie production incentives after Trump's 100% tariff plan

SYDNEY: New Zealand will allocate more budget funds to give rebates to foreign studios for filming movies in the country - a move which follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 per cent tariffs on films made outside the United States.

New Zealand, where the Lord of the Rings trilogy was shot, has become a popular filming location for Hollywood movies due to lower costs and government incentives.

"We are sending a clear message to the world: New Zealand is the best place in the world to make movies. Bring your productions here to take advantage of our talent and locations," Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in a statement.

When announcing the 100 per cent tariffs this month, Trump said Hollywood was dying a "very fast death" due to incentives offered by other countries.

An additional NZ$577 million (US$339 million) will be injected into next week's federal budget to sustain New Zealand's International Screen Production Rebate scheme. That comes despite the government's proposed cuts to baseline spending as tax revenue shrinks.