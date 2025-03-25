Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off New Zealand's South Island

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday (Mar 25), the United States Geological Survey said.

SYDNEY:

The tremor - initially recorded at a 7.0 magnitude - hit at 2.43pm local time (9.43pm Singapore time) off the coast of Riverton at a depth of 10km off the southwest tip of South Island.

There was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage, according to the Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said in an update at about 3.30pm that no "land threat" was expected and that it was still assessing the quake.

It advised residents of Southland and Fiordland to stay away from the beach and marine areas as strong and unusual currents may present a danger.

"If a tsunami has been generated in this location it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least one hour," the agency said in a national advisory.

Those in coastal areas should follow the "long or strong, get gone" guidance.

"People should be self-evacuating immediately from all places near the coast where the earthquake was felt either for longer than a minute or was strong enough that it was hard to stand," it said in an advisory on its website.

Ben Sievwright, manager of Ziff's Cafe and Bar in Invercargill on the South Island, said he felt "a little sway".

"Just a little wee shake, nothing too eventful," he told AFP.

New Zealand straddles the boundary of two major tectonic plates and is rattled by thousands of small earthquakes every year.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake levelled swathes of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people, according to government figures.