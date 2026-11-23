Nvidia on Monday (Nov 23) said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal under pressure from United States President Donald Trump following revelations of extramarital affairs by Huang, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares surged more than 31 per cent in premarket trading.

Huang's return follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as President Donald Trump, who said last week he wanted to see Huang back in the top job.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones had said last week that the company would not rehire Huang despite the growing campaign for his return.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

He resigned on Nov 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

His departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who had stepped down amid controversy.

The board's decision to bring Huang back highlights his deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the world's most valuable companies remains on its co-founder.

Nvidia's board said on Monday it was satisfied with Huang's candour and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, saw no national security risk from his return.

The company said Colette Kress, who was appointed as interim CEO following Huang's departure, would continue as chief financial officer.