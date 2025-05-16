Oil prices settled down 2% on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

LONDON: Oil prices settled lower on Thursday (May 15) on expectations for a US-Iran nuclear deal that could result in sanctions being eased and more barrels released onto the global market.

Brent crude futures settled down US$1.56, or 2.36 percent, to US$64.53 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down US$1.53, or 2.42 percent, to US$61.62.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US was getting close to securing a nuclear deal with Iran, and Tehran had "sort of" agreed to the terms.

An Iranian official told NBC News in an interview published on Wednesday that Iran was willing to agree to a deal with the US in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

"(Any) immediate sanctions relief stemming from a nuclear agreement could unlock an additional 0.8 million barrels per day of Iranian crude for the global market, an undeniably bearish development for prices," SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye said.

Washington issued sanctions on Wednesday to target Iranian efforts to domestically manufacture components for ballistic missiles, the US Treasury Department said, following Tuesday's sanctions on some 20 companies in a network that it said has long sent Iranian oil to China.

The sanctions followed a fourth round of US-Iran talks in Oman aimed at addressing disputes over Iran's nuclear programme.

"We are swinging between President Trump zeroing out Iran to bringing them into the community of nations, so the threat to supply is in both directions, with either some Iranian barrels continually snuck onto the market or we get the full benefit of Iranian production, that is what is swinging the price," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.