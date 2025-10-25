Ontario to pause Reagan trade ad after Trump halts US-Canada talks, Carney says ready to resume

TORONTO: Ontario will pause its controversial anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan after US President Donald Trump abruptly halted trade talks with Canada over the video, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday (Oct 24), adding that Ottawa is ready to resume discussions once the campaign stops.

The ad, produced by Ontario’s provincial government, used spliced audio of the late US president warning that tariffs can trigger “trade wars and economic disaster.” Trump called the video “fraudulent” and accused Canada of misrepresenting Reagan’s remarks.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the ads will continue airing through this weekend’s baseball World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers to “reach a wider US audience,” but will be paused on Monday to allow trade talks to resume.

“In speaking with Prime Minister Carney, Ontario will pause its US advertising campaign effective Monday so that trade talks can resume,” Ford said.

CARNEY SEEKS ‘CONSTRUCTIVE NEGOTIATIONS’

Carney said Canada remains committed to “constructive negotiations” and is prepared to return to the table as soon as Washington is ready. “We stand ready to pick up on that progress and build on it when the Americans are ready,” he said.

Trump terminated discussions on Thursday after seeing the Ontario ad, which included edited clips of Reagan’s 1987 radio address. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation said the government “did not seek nor receive permission” to use or edit the remarks, calling the video misleading.

The ad’s narration rearranged Reagan’s words to emphasise that tariffs hurt workers and consumers, omitting the original context in which he defended limited, targeted tariffs on Japan.