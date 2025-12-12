OpenAI sued for allegedly enabling murder-suicide

OpenAI and its largest financial backer, Microsoft, were sued in California state court on Thursday (Dec 11) over claims that OpenAI's popular chatbot ChatGPT encouraged a mentally ill man to kill his mother and himself.

The lawsuit said that ChatGPT fuelled 56-year-old Stein-Erik Soelberg's delusions of a vast conspiracy against him and eventually led him to murder his 83-year-old mother, Suzanne Adams, in Connecticut in August.

"ChatGPT kept Stein-Erik engaged for what appears to be hours at a time, validated and magnified each new paranoid belief, and systematically reframed the people closest to him - especially his own mother - as adversaries, operatives, or programmed threats," the lawsuit said.