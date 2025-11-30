Oscar-winning playwright Tom Stoppard dies at 88

LONDON: British playwright Tom Stoppard, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Shakespeare in Love and one of the most celebrated dramatists of the past six decades, has died at 88, his agency United Agents said on Saturday (Nov 29).

Stoppard, who rose to prominence with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, was known for blending sharp wit, philosophical depth and playful experimentation in works that reshaped modern theatre. His breakout play, an absurdist tragicomedy centred on two minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, became a transatlantic success and established him as a major literary voice.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family,” United Agents said. “He will be remembered for his brilliance, humanity, wit and profound love of the English language.”

WIDE-RANGING TRIBUTES

Rock legend Mick Jagger led tributes, calling Stoppard his “favourite playwright” and praising “a majestic body of intellectual and amusing work”. London’s Olivier Awards said West End theatres would dim their lights for two minutes on Tuesday evening in his honour.

His publisher, Faber Books, hailed him as “one of the most brilliant and feted playwrights of the last 60 years”.

A three-time Olivier winner and five-time Tony Award recipient, Stoppard also won the 1999 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Shakespeare in Love. His contributions to cinema included work on the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, and his 1990 film adaptation of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

A LIFE IN LANGUAGE AND STORY

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1937, Stoppard fled the Nazi occupation as a child and eventually resettled in Britain. He began his career as a journalist before turning to playwriting, producing a vast body of work for theatre, film, television and radio.

Knighted in 1997 for his services to literature, Stoppard remained a towering figure in British culture. He is survived by four sons, including actor Ed Stoppard.