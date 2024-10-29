Logo
World

Four injured as tram crashes into Oslo store
World

Four injured as tram crashes into Oslo store

Four injured as tram crashes into Oslo store

Emergency workers at the scene of a derailed tram that crashed into a building in downtown Oslo, Norway, on Oct 29, 2024. (Photo: NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via AP)

29 Oct 2024 07:40PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2024 09:15PM)
OSLO: A tram derailed and crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday (Oct 29), injuring four people, police said.

Images published in Norwegian media showed the front end of the blue tram deep inside Eplehuset, a retailer of Apple products.

Police said the tram was carrying 20 people during the collision. 

"We have received reports of four injured, including the conductor," they said.

Emergency services treated the wounded at the scene and none were believed to have severe injuries.

The Oslo transport authority Sporveien tram derailed as it was making a left turn into Storgata, one of the main streets in the Norwegian capital, said Anders Roenning, the police officer in charge of operations at the scene.

"Instead it drove straight and right into the shop," he told Reuters.

Demolition worker Thomas Larsen, 41, said he was driving down the street on an electric scooter, towards the tram, when it derailed in front of him.

"I hit the brakes. Three seconds later, I would have been under it," he told Reuters.

"It is scary that this could happen in the middle of the city."

A derailed tram that drove into a building in the center of Oslo, Norway on Oct 29, 2024. (Photo: NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via AFP)
An emergency worker takes evidence after a tram derailed and drove into a building in the center of Oslo, Norway on Oct 29, 2024. (Photo: NTB/Terje Pedersen via AFP)

The crash triggered a massive response by rescue services, cordoning off the area.

The building was evacuated and will be checked for structural damage, police said.

It was too early to say what had caused the collision, a spokesperson for tram operator Sporveien said.

"We are going to have to conduct inquiries on-site by our specialists," he added.

Source: Agencies/rl

