CNA Explains: What does it mean to recognise a Palestinian state?

SINGAPORE: Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal on Sunday (Sep 21) recognised a Palestinian state, a historic shift in decades of Western foreign policy.

It marks a fresh push into the quest for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amid an increasingly desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Other countries, including France, are also expected to recognise a Palestinian state during key talks at the annual UN General Assembly that opens on Monday.

But the road to statehood faces major obstacles, including vehement objections by the United States – a staunch Israeli ally.

What are the prospects of creating a Palestinian state, and will it change anything?

What does it mean to recognise a Palestinian state?

Four criteria for statehood are listed in the Montevideo Convention - a permanent population, a defined territory, a government and the capacity to enter into relations with other states.

Having a defined territory may be the most problematic factor for the Palestinians, as there is no agreement on boundaries.

Israel restricts access to goods. There are no Palestinian airports. The landlocked West Bank can be reached only through Israel or through the Israeli-controlled border with Jordan, and Israel controls all access to the Gaza Strip.

In terms of governance, the Palestinian Authority has only ever governed parts of the West Bank, with other areas under Israeli control. It lost its hold on the Gaza Strip to the militant group Hamas in 2007, effectively creating two separate Palestinian governing entities.

Romain Le Boeuf, a professor in international law at the University of Aix-Marseille in southern France, described recognition of Palestinian statehood as "one of the most complicated questions" in international law, "a little like a halfway point between the political and juridical".

However, there is one point on which international law is quite clear: "Recognition does not mean that a state has been created, no more than the lack of recognition prevents the state from existing."