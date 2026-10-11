Traumatised Panamanians begin recovery after 7.7-magnitude quake

CHITRE, Panama: Residents near the epicentre of a major earthquake in southern Panama began cleaning up on Saturday (Oct 10), traumatised by the previous day's strong shaking that left widespread damage but so far no reported deaths.

"This is something we've never seen before. We weren't prepared for this kind of event," said Aldulfo Quintero as he cleared debris from a store in Chitre, about 250km southwest of Panama City.

The 41-year-old told AFP he has a "great fear" that a new earthquake could strike any moment.

After the initial 7.7-magnitude quake around midday on Friday, more than 100 aftershocks have been recorded, some as strong as magnitude 6.0.

Like many others in Chitre, the capital of hard-hit Herrera province, 28-year-old Yakshuri Castillo chose to sleep outdoors due to fears of another quake.

She told AFP she "went into shock" when the first quake struck.