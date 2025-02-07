Panama formally pulls out of China's Belt and Road Initiative

PANAMA CITY: In a key concession to Washington, Panama President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday (Feb 6) confirmed that Panama had pulled out of China's massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure programme.

Mulino said that the Panamanian Embassy in Beijing had given China the required 90-day notice of its decision not to renew its involvement in the programme, which it joined in 2017.

Panama is the first Latin American country to announce its withdrawal from President Xi Jinping's signature, trillion-dollar programme, which operates in over 100 countries.

On Wednesday, China's Foreign Affairs spokesman, Lin Jian, had argued that the partnership was yielding "fruitful results" and urged Panama to "resist external interferences".

This comes at the end of Marco Rubio's week-long visit to Central America, his first as the US top diplomat.

He had threatened action against Panama unless it made immediate changes to reduce Chinese influence on the canal but later appeared more conciliatory, hailing Mulino's pledge to quit China's infrastructure programme as a "great step forward" for bilateral relations.

Following Trump's canal takeover threat, Mulino last month ordered an audit of Hutchison Holdings.

"If they violate the terms of the concession or cause imminent economic harm to the country, we will act accordingly, but for now the audit is ongoing," he said Thursday.

Panama, however, rejected the United States' claim of securing free passage for its government vessels through the Panama Canal.

Mulino told reporters on Thursday the US assertion about the waterway was "intolerable," adding that he rejected "bilateral relations based on lies and falsehoods."

The State Department earlier in the week claimed US government vessels would be able to pass through the Panama Canal without paying, a move that would save the US millions of dollars a year.



The comments were likely to exacerbate tensions between the two countries after the US had cited progress on military cooperation and confronting alleged Chinese influence over the canal.



Later, Mulino added on social media that he would speak to US President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon.



Panama has been in the White House's crosshairs since Trump claimed the country's vital waterway had effectively been taken over by China and vowed the US was "taking it back".