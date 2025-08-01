Path to the Fed rate cuts Trump wants may involve higher unemployment

IMPACT OF TARIFFS

Powell told reporters repeatedly on Wednesday that he believes the best measure of the economy's health right now is the unemployment rate, and Friday will bring the reading of that data for July. Powell noted that joblessness, which was 4.1 per cent in June, has hardly changed over the last year, whereas inflation has moved a bit further from the Fed's target, a dynamic he said the majority of his policymakers viewed as warranting no adjustment to interest rates.



It was not a unanimous view, however, as two Fed governors - Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees - dissented from the majority, instead favouring a quarter-percentage-point rate cut.



Waller has argued previously that the tariffs are more likely to result in a one-time price increase, not persistent inflation, and are a bigger threat to demand. Both he and Bowman have said they believe the greater risk for the Fed to guard against now is a weakening job market.



Powell acknowledged that a one-time price increase was a reasonable base case and noted several times that there are "downside risks" for the job market. In addition to Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, the Fed will get one more employment report - plus two months of inflation data - before its September 16-17 policy meeting.