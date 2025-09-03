Pentagon chief suggests more operations against cartels in the offing

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday (Sep 3) that military operations against cartels would continue, setting the stage for a sustained military campaign in Latin America even as basic questions about a deadly strike against a vessel from Venezuela remained unanswered.

The US military killed 11 people on Tuesday in a strike on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics, in the first known operation since President Donald Trump's recent deployment of warships to the southern Caribbean.

Little is known about the strike, including what legal justification for the strike was used, or even what drugs were on board, but Hegseth said operations would continue.

"We've got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won't stop with just this strike," Hegseth said on Fox News.

"Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated Narco terrorist will face the same fate," Hegseth said. He declined to provide details on how the operation was carried out, saying they were classified. It is unknown whether the vessel was destroyed using a drone or torpedo or perhaps by some other means.

After Tuesday's strike, Trump said that the US military had identified the crew as members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the United States designated a terrorist group in February.

But still, the Pentagon itself has not released specifics about the crew and why it chose to kill those on board.