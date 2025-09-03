Pentagon chief suggests more operations against cartels in the offing

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday (Sep 3) that military operations against cartels would continue, setting the stage for a sustained military campaign in Latin America even as basic questions about a deadly strike against a vessel from Venezuela remained unanswered.
The US military killed 11 people on Tuesday in a strike on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics, in the first known operation since President Donald Trump's recent deployment of warships to the southern Caribbean.
Little is known about the strike, including what legal justification for the strike was used, or even what drugs were on board, but Hegseth said operations would continue.
"We've got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won't stop with just this strike," Hegseth said on Fox News.
"Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated Narco terrorist will face the same fate," Hegseth said. He declined to provide details on how the operation was carried out, saying they were classified. It is unknown whether the vessel was destroyed using a drone or torpedo or perhaps by some other means.
After Tuesday's strike, Trump said that the US military had identified the crew as members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which the United States designated a terrorist group in February.
But still, the Pentagon itself has not released specifics about the crew and why it chose to kill those on board.
MADURO SHOULD BE WORRIED
The decision to blow up a suspected drug vessel passing through the Caribbean, instead of seizing the vessel and apprehending its crew, is highly unusual and evokes memories of the US fight against militant groups like al Qaeda.
The United States has deployed warships in the southern Caribbean in recent weeks, with the aim of following through on a pledge by Trump to crack down on drug cartels.
Seven US warships, along with one nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, are either in the region or expected to be there soon, carrying more than 4,500 sailors and Marines.
Asked about Venezuela's close relationship with China, Hegseth took aim at Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.
"The only person that should be worried is Nicolas Maduro, who is ... effectively a kingpin of a drug narco state," Hegseth said.
The Trump administration's singling out of Maduro has raised alarms in Caracas that their government might be the real target.
Last month, the United States doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro to US$50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups.
Venezuelan officials have repeatedly said that Tren de Aragua is no longer active in their country after they dismantled it during a prison raid in 2023.
Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday that appeared to show footage from overhead drones of a speedboat at sea exploding and then on fire in Tuesday's operation.
Venezuela Communications Minister, Freddy Nanez suggested in a post on social media that the video shared by Trump was created with artificial intelligence.
Reuters conducted initial checks on the video, including a review of its visual elements using a manipulation detection tool that did not show evidence of manipulation. However, thorough verification is an ongoing process, and Reuters will continue to review the footage as more information becomes available.