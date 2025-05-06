Poland says Russia is trying to interfere in presidential election

WARSAW: Poland is facing an unprecedented attempt from Russia to interfere in its presidential election, the digital affairs minister said on Tuesday (May 6), as the campaign entered its final stages ahead of the first round of voting on May 18.

Poland says its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation efforts, and Warsaw has been on high alert for interference, especially after Romania cancelled a presidential election in December due to allegations of Russian meddling.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it interferes in foreign elections and criticised the decision to cancel the election in Romania.

"During the current presidential elections in Poland, we are facing an unprecedented attempt to interfere in the electoral process from the Russian side," Krzysztof Gawkowski told a defence conference.

"This is being done ... (by) spreading disinformation in combination with hybrid attacks on Polish critical infrastructure in order to paralyse the normal functioning of the state," he added.

He said that attacks had targeted water and sewage companies, heat and power plants and state administration bodies. The level of Russian activity in terms of cyberattacks in Poland had more than doubled compared to last year, he said.

"Today in Poland, during every minute of my speech, a dozen or so incidents targeting critical infrastructure were recorded," he said.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Warsaw said in March that there had been a cyberattack on the Polish space agency. In 2024 Poland said the state news agency had likely been hit by a Russian cyberattack.

Warsaw and its allies have also alleged that Moscow is behind acts of arson and sabotage around Europe. Russia dismisses these claims.