Pope Leo takes to popemobile for first time since lung cancer surgery

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo returned to St Peter's Square on Wednesday (Oct 21), waving to pilgrims and blessing babies from his open-air popemobile as he held his first general audience at the Vatican since undergoing lung cancer surgery eight days ago.

The 71-year-old pontiff, who pledged on Sunday he would slowly resume his duties as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, stood in the back of the vehicle as it drove through the square, waving, smiling and stopping to talk to pilgrims.

Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on Oct 13 and has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.

The diagnosis, for the youngest pope in decades who was elected only in May 2025, caused shock and raised questions about the future shape of his papacy.

Wednesday's audience, the first held by the pope since Oct 7, followed a normal format. Crowds began gathering hours ahead of the 9.45am (3.45pm, Singapore time) starting time, holding umbrellas under drizzling grey skies.

"The first thing I want to say to you is thank you for the support and prayers," Leo told the crowds in his opening remarks for the 50-minute event, without specifically mentioning his health.

"Thanks be to God for his generosity," said the pope, speaking in a clear voice as cheers broke out in the Square. "Let's renew our trust in the goodness and mercy of God."