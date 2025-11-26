Popemobile transformed into Gaza mobile children's clinic

BETHLEHEM: The popemobile used by the late Pope Francis during his 2014 visit to Bethlehem re-emerged on Tuesday (Nov 25) as a mobile children's clinic that will be deployed in Gaza, in line with the late pontiff’s wishes.

The pristine white vehicle, still instantly recognisable with its raised canopy, has been rebranded as the “Vehicle of Hope”. It will no longer carry the leader of the world’s Roman Catholics but instead provide medical care in the war-battered Gaza Strip.

Unveiled in Bethlehem near the Church of the Nativity, the clinic was blessed by Cardinal Anders Arborelius, the Bishop of Stockholm. He said the vehicle was intended to send a message that “the world has not forgotten the children of Gaza”.

Staffed by medical professionals, the mobile unit can conduct examinations, diagnosis and treatment, including vaccines, stitches and infection tests. It is designed to handle up to 200 consultations a day, with children seated in the pontiff’s former chair during treatment.