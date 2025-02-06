Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting at 'advanced stage', Russian lawmaker says

MOSCOW: Preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are at an "advanced stage", Russian state news agency RIA quoted a senior lawmaker as saying on Thursday (Feb 6).

It cited Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's international affairs committee, as saying the meeting could take place in February or March.

Trump and Putin have both said they are keen to hold a meeting whose agenda could include nuclear arms control and global energy prices as well as Trump's stated aim to bring a swift end to the Ukraine war.

Slutsky said he also expected them to talk about the situation in the Middle East.

"The work requires serious preparation, which - I'm not giving away any secret - is currently at an advanced stage," he said.

Slutsky declined to speculate on exactly when a meeting could take place.

"February or March - let's not guess, and let's give the leaders the opportunity to prepare for it competently and comprehensively, but it will be soon," RIA quoted him as saying.