Prosecutors charge Vancouver man with murder for attack on Filipino festival

VANCOUVER: Canadian prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old Vancouver resident with murder for killing at least 11 people aged between 5 and 65 and injuring dozens after he rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Sunday (Apr 27).

The man, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was charged with eight counts of second-degree murder by prosecutors in British Columbia and "further charges are anticipated", according to a post on X by the Vancouver Police.

Lo appeared in court on Sunday, hours after police arrested him at the scene of the incident on Saturday evening. Court documents seen by Reuters did not show a plea.

Authorities described Lo as having had a "significant history" of interactions with authorities involving mental health. They said there was no evidence of terrorism.

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai told reporters at a Sunday press conference.

Police said two dozen people were injured, some critically, and warned that the death toll could rise in coming days and weeks. As of Sunday afternoon, Rai said he did not believe there were any ongoing threats to the community.

More than 100 police officers joined the investigation, as local officials worked with provincial and federal authorities to provide support services. Messages of condolence and support came from across the globe.

"The community will feel this for a long time," RJ Aquino, chair of the community advocacy group Filipino BC, told reporters. "We want to tell everybody that we're grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point."

The attack on Saturday evening took place two days before Canada's federal election on Monday. A spokesperson for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would be traveling to Vancouver on Sunday.

Carney's campaign movements were delayed on Sunday morning but he resumed campaigning after making a statement in which he expressed his condolences to the country's Filipino community.

"Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or a daughter. Those families are living every family's nightmare," he told reporters in Hamilton, Ontario.

"I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you," he said.