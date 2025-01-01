Puerto Rico's power grid collapses, leaving island in the dark

SAN JUAN: Puerto Ricans were without electricity on New Year's Eve after a grid failure left nearly all of the island without power.

Around 90 percent of clients were without power at 930am (930pm, Singapore time) on Tuesday (Dec 31), according to energy distribution company LUMA Energy's real-time portal. Puerto Rico has long dealt with chronic power outages as its infrastructure crumbles.

It will likely take 24 to 48 hours to turn the lights back on, "conditions permitting," LUMA said in a statement.

"While the cause of the outage is under investigation, preliminary findings point to a failure in an underground line," LUMA added.

Ivan Baez, a spokesperson for power generator Genera, called the grid failure a "major incident" in a local radio interview.

He said that the line believed to have failed was operated by LUMA and brought down plants belonging to Genera as well as private generators.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a post on social media that his administration was "demanding answers and solutions" from LUMA and Genera.

He also said that the companies "need to speed up bringing back online the generator units ... and keep the people informed about the measures they're taking to bring service back to the whole island."