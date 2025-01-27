Putin ally Lukashenko declared winner of Belarus vote that West calls a charade

Belarusian leader and Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko extended his 31-year rule on Monday (Jan 27) after electoral officials declared him the winner of a presidential election that Western governments rejected as a sham.

Lukashenko, who faced no serious challenge from the four other candidates on the ballot, took 86.8 per cent of the vote, according to initial results.

European politicians said the vote was neither free nor fair because independent media are banned in the former Soviet republic and all leading opposition figures have either been jailed or forced to flee abroad.

"The people of Belarus had no choice. It is a bitter day for all those who long for freedom & democracy," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock posted on X.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called for an expansion of Western sanctions against Belarusian companies and individuals involved in repressing opponents of Lukashenko and supplying munitions for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"As long as Belarus is under Lukashenko and Putin's control, there will be a constant threat to the peace and security of the entire region," she said.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in a statement the bloc would keep imposing "restrictive and targeted measures against the regime" while supporting civic society and the exiled opposition.

"DON'T GIVE A DAMN"

Asked about the jailing of his opponents, Lukashenko said on Sunday that they had "chosen" their own fate. He denied that his decision to release more than 250 people convicted of "extremist" activity was a message to the West in order to seek an easing of his isolation.

"I don't give a damn about the West," he told a rambling news conference that lasted well over four hours.

"We have never refused relations with the West. We have always been ready. But you do not want this. So what should we do, bow before you or crawl on our knees?"