Putin told Trump will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump by telephone on Thursday (Jul 3) that Moscow will not "give up" on its aims in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.The pair spoke as US-led peace talks on ending the more than three-year-old conflict in Ukraine have stalled and after Washington paused some weapons shipments to Kyiv.The Kremlin said the call lasted almost an hour.Trump has been frustrated with both Moscow and Kyiv as US efforts to end fighting have yielded no breakthrough."Our president said that Russia will achieve the aims it set, that is to say the elimination of the root causes that led to the current state of affairs," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters."Russia will not give up on these aims."Moscow has long described its maximalist aims in Ukraine as getting rid of the "root causes" of the conflict, demanding that Kyiv give up its NATO ambitions.Moscow's offensive in Ukraine has killed hundreds of thousands of people and Russia now controls large swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine.