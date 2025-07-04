Putin told Trump will not 'give up' aims in Ukraine: Kremlin

ZELENSKYY IN DENMARK

Putin and Trump spoke as Kyiv said that Russian strikes on Thursday killed at least eight people in Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting ally Denmark on Thursday.



A senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Trump and Zelenskyy planned to speak to each other on Friday.



The US deciding to pause some weapons shipments has severely hampered Kyiv, which has been reliant on Western military support since Moscow launched its offensive in 2022.



Zelenskyy told EU allies in Denmark that doubts over US military aid reinforced the need for greater cooperation with Brussels and NATO.



He stressed again that Kyiv had always supported Trump's "unconditional ceasefire".



On Wednesday, Kyiv scrambled to clarify with the US what a White House announcement on pausing some weapons shipments meant.



"Continued American support for Ukraine, for our defence, for our people is in our common interest," Zelenskyy had said on Wednesday.



Russia has consistently called for Western countries to stop sending weapons to Kyiv.