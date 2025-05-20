After Putin call, Trump says Russia and Ukraine to start 'immediate' talks on ceasefire

European powers have said they want the United States to join them in imposing tough new sanctions on Russia for refusing a ceasefire. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy spoke to Trump on Sunday ahead of his call with Putin.



Putin was speaking from Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi while Trump was in Washington.

Shortly before the call, Vance told reporters that Washington recognised there was "a bit of an impasse here".

"And I think the president's going to say to President Putin: 'Look, are you serious? Are you real about this?'" Vance said as he prepared to depart from a visit to Italy.



"I think, honestly, that President Putin he doesn't quite know how to get out of the war," Vance said.



He said it "takes two to tango. I know the president's willing to do that, but if Russia is not willing to do that, then we're eventually just going to say, 'This is not our war.'"