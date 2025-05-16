Ukraine rallies allies after first talks with Russia in years yield no ceasefire

ISTANBUL: Ukraine rallied its Western allies on Friday (May 16) after Kyiv and Moscow failed to agree to a ceasefire at their first direct talks in three years, with Russia presenting conditions that a Ukrainian source said went beyond its previous demands.

Under pressure from United States President Donald Trump to end the conflict, delegates from the warring countries met for the first time since March 2022, the month after Russia invaded its neighbour.

The talks in an Istanbul palace lasted well under two hours, and there was no immediate announcement on whether or when the sides might meet again.

Russia expressed satisfaction with the talks and both countries said they had agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side.

But Kyiv, which wants the West to impose tighter sanctions unless Moscow accepts a proposal from Trump for a 30-day ceasefire, immediately began rallying its allies for tougher action.

As soon as the talks ended, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Trump and the leaders of France, Germany and Poland, Zelenskyy's spokesperson said.

Russia's demands were "detached from reality and go far beyond anything that was previously discussed", a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Moscow had issued ultimatums for Ukraine to withdraw from parts of its own territory in order to obtain a ceasefire "and other non-starters and non-constructive conditions".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Russian position was unacceptable and that European leaders, Ukraine and the US were "closely aligning" their responses.

Zelenskyy said robust sanctions should follow if Russia rejected a ceasefire.

Expectations for a major breakthrough, already low, were dented further on Thursday when Trump, winding up a Middle East tour, said there would be no movement without a meeting between himself and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv's top priority was "a full, unconditional and honest ceasefire ... to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy". He said that if Russia refused, it should be hit with strong new sanctions against its energy sector and banks.

Russia says it wants to end the war by diplomatic means and is ready to discuss a ceasefire. But it has raised a list of questions and concerns, saying Ukraine could use a pause to rest its forces, mobilise extra troops and acquire more Western weapons.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Putin of stalling, and say he is not serious about wanting peace.

TWO PATHS

Both sides are under pressure from Trump to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

The delegates were seated opposite each other, with the Russians in suits and half of the Ukrainians wearing camouflage military fatigues.

"There are two paths ahead of us: one road will take us on a process that will lead to peace, while the other will lead to more destruction and death. The sides will decide on their own, with their own will, which path they choose," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told them at the start of the meeting.

The Ukrainian source said the Ukrainians spoke in their own language, although Russian is widely spoken and understood in Ukraine.