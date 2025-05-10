Trump to Putin and Zelenskyy: 'Get this war ended'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 9) he would like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "get this war ended" in Ukraine as he pushes for a 30-day ceasefire.

Trump, who departs on Monday on a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, was asked what his message to Putin is in the wake of a warning from the US embassy in Kyiv about a "potentially significant" air attack in the coming days.

"I have a message for both parties: Get this war ended," Trump says of Ukraine and Russia. "Get this stupid war finished. That's my message for both of them," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The embassy said on its website that it had received information about an air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days.

"The embassy, as always, recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," it said.