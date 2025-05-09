Trump presses Russia for unconditional 30-day Ukraine ceasefire

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 8) pressed Russia to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine, with any breaches punishable by sanctions.

Trump renewed the pitch for a truce after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has moved to shore up his relationship with the US administration after a bitter White House clash on Feb 28.

"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Trump said on his Truth Social network after speaking to Zelenskyy.

"If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."

Trump said that "both countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations" to halt the conflict that started when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskyy quickly pressed the Russians to accept, saying it must "prove their willingness to end the war".

"Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire starting right now, from this very moment – a 30-day silence. But it must be real. No missile or drone strikes, no hundreds of assaults on the front," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.