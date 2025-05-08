Ukraine's cities quiet as Kremlin-sponsored ceasefire kicks in

KYIV: A three-day ceasefire declared by Russia came into effect on Thursday (May 8) morning with skies over Ukraine's major cities quiet, in a change from successive nights of heavy attacks by Russian drones and ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's air force reported that after the start of the Kremlin-sponsored ceasefire, Russian aircraft thrice launched guided bombs on the Sumy region of northern Ukraine. There was no word on damage, and Reuters could not independently verify the attacks.

The Russian ceasefire, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the World War II defeat of Nazi Germany, went into effect at midnight Moscow time (5am, Singapore time).

As part of the anniversary events, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in Moscow, and will review a military parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9.

Ukraine has not committed to abide by the Kremlin's ceasefire, calling it a ruse by Putin to create the impression he wants to end the war, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Putin says he is committed to achieving peace.

Ukraine launched successive drone attacks on Moscow this week, which forced the closure of airports in the Russian capital and the grounding of airliners.

Apart from the Ukrainian air force reports about the three launches of guided bombs, there were no reports in Ukraine of any Russian long-range drones or missiles being launched on Ukrainian cities early on Thursday.

As of 3.45am (8.45am, Singapore time), the capital Kyiv was quiet, in contrast to 24 hours earlier when the city had reverberated with the sound of explosions from waves of Russian airborne attacks and outgoing Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire.

It was not immediately clear if there was a pause in fighting on the frontlines between Russian and Ukrainian forces. A Reuters witness near the front in eastern Ukraine said early on Thursday he could hear no sounds of fighting.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that his country stood by its offer to observe a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia.

"We are not withdrawing this proposal, which could give diplomacy a chance," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Russia, he said, had made no response to the 30-day offer except for new strikes.

"This clearly and obviously demonstrates to everyone who the source of the war is," the Ukrainian president added.