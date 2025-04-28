Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Putin declares three-day May ceasefire to mark 80 years since World War II victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Putin declares three-day May ceasefire to mark 80 years since World War II victory

Putin declares three-day May ceasefire to mark 80 years since World War II victory

Rescuers at the side of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Apr 24, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)

28 Apr 2025 07:37PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2025 07:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Apr 28) declared a three-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine next month to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II.

The Kremlin said the 72-hour ceasefire would run from the start of May 8 to the end of May 10, and Russia called on Ukraine to join it as well.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response," the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin also said that Russia once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Agencies/rl /zl

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine war Vladimir Putin
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement