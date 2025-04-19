US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress soon, Trump and Rubio say

"We're not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks," Rubio said in Paris after meeting European and Ukrainian leaders.



"If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he's going to say, 'well, we're done'."



Trump, when asked, declined to set a specific deadline for how long he was willing to wait.



"Marco's right in saying ... we want to see it end," Trump said. Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was stalling, Trump replied: "I hope not."