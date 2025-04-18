Ukraine says pact signed with US is first step towards minerals deal

KYIV: Ukraine said on Thursday (Apr 17) Kyiv and Washington had signed a memorandum as an initial step towards clinching an agreement on developing mineral resources in Ukraine, a deal promoted by US President Donald Trump.

Although both had been poised in February to sign a deal for cooperation on natural resources, it was delayed after an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into a shouting match.

"We are happy to announce the signing with our American partners," Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, said on social media after the signing.

Thursday's memorandum of intent paves the way for an economic partnership deal and the setting up of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, she added.

The signing comes after officials in Kyiv worked to repair ties following the Oval Office episode, recognising that Ukraine needs US support in its war with Russia, which mounted a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The minerals deal is part of that effort, officials in Ukraine have said.

Trump said the accord itself could be signed next week, though the Ukrainian side gave no indication of when it expected to conclude the full deal.

A Ukrainian delegation travelled to Washington at the end of last week for talks after the United States offered a new, more expansive deal. An initial framework pact was agreed, but has never been signed.