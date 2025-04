Trump says US will soon 'take a pass' if no Ukraine deal

WASHIGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday (Apr 18) the United States will "take a pass" on brokering further Ukraine war talks unless there is quick progress from Moscow and Kyiv.Trump was speaking after Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented - following talks with European allies - that Washington would "move on" if a truce did not seem "doable" within days."Yeah very shortly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm what Rubio had said. "No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done."Trump refused to cast blame on either Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the February 2022 full-scale invasion of pro-Western Ukraine, or Ukrainian President Voloydmyr Zelenskyy. But he insisted both sides had to make progress.