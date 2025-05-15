Putin’s absence from Russia-Ukraine talks shows lack of intent to achieve peace: Analysts

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending peace talks in Istanbul on the war in Ukraine on Thursday (May 15), despite calls from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for him to show up.

Russia’s delegation will now be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, in what is set to be the first direct peace negotiations between the warring nations since March 2022 – shortly after Moscow invaded its neighbour.

After the Kremlin confirmed Putin would not be attending, a United States official said that US President Donald Trump will also be skipping the talks.

“STALLING TACTIC”

Some observers said Putin’s absence shows a lack of intent to attain peace.

“It was something similar to the movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? It was possibly going to be President Putin. It could also have been Trump,” said Aurel Braun, professor of international relations and political science at the University of Toronto.

“Now, we see that this is more or less a kind of stalling tactic. That is not surprising.”

Braun said Putin “appears to operate on that basis that he better stall because he is not ready to reach an agreement”.

This would necessitate Putin telling the Russian public that nothing much was gained from a great loss of lives and investment in the war, the analyst told CNA938.

“Circumstantial evidence suggests that somehow, Putin – with Trump coming back to the Oval Office a second time – seems to believe that time is on Russia's side. This is hard to understand,” Braun added.

“Russia has suffered huge losses. It is in deep economic difficulties. Europe is rearming, so Putin may be mistaken in that belief.”