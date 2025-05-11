European leaders tell Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire or face new sanctions

KYIV: Major European powers threw their weight behind an unconditional 30-day Ukraine ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), with the backing of US President Donald Trump, and threatened President Vladimir Putin with "massive" new sanctions if he did not accept within days.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Poland and Ukraine set the start of the ceasefire for May 12 at a meeting in Kyiv, during which they held a phone call with Trump.

"So all of us here together with the US are calling Putin out. If he is serious about peace, then he has a chance to show it," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a press conference.

"No more ifs and buts, no more conditions and delays."

Soon after the European leaders' announcement, the Kremlin appeared to pour scorn on it.

"We hear many contradictory statements from Europe. They are generally confrontational in nature rather than aimed at trying to revive our relations. Nothing more," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

Peskov was later quoted by the state TASS news agency as saying that Russia would consider the ceasefire proposal, while Moscow has its own position.