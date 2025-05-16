Peace breakthrough unlikely as Putin declines to meet Zelenskyy in Türkiye

ISTANBUL/ANKARA: Russia's Vladimir Putin spurned a challenge to meet face-to-face with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Türkiye on Thursday (May 15), instead sending a second-tier delegation to planned peace talks, while Ukraine's president said his defence minister would head up Kyiv's team.

They will be the first direct talks between the sides since March 2022, but hopes of a major breakthrough were further dented by US President Donald Trump, who said there would be no movement without a meeting between himself and Putin.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later echoed that view, telling reporters in the Turkish resort of Antalya that Washington "didn't have high expectations" for the Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

The head of the Russian delegation, presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, said he expected Ukraine's representatives to turn up for the beginning of discussions on Friday in Istanbul at 10am local time (3pm, Singapore time).

"We are ready to work," Medinsky said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. He said his delegation had held "productive" talks on Thursday evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Zelenskyy said Putin's decision not to attend but to send what he called a "decorative" lineup showed the Russian leader was not serious about ending the war. Russia accused Ukraine of trying "to put on a show" around the talks.

"We can't be running around the world looking for Putin," Zelenskyy said after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

"I feel disrespect from Russia. No meeting time, no agenda, no high-level delegation, this is personal disrespect. To Erdogan, to Trump," Zelenskyy told reporters.