Trump offers to go to Ukraine talks if Putin does

DOHA: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 14) offered to head to Türkiye for talks on ending the Ukraine war if his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also showed up.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has challenged Putin to meet him in person in Türkiye, but Russia has not confirmed who would attend any talks.

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

"I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," he said.

Trump noted that he was already scheduled to be in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday on the third and final leg of his Gulf tour.

But, when asked about visiting Türkiye, he added: "That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already planning to travel to Istanbul on Friday.

"Marco is going and Marco has been very effective," Trump said.

Putin himself called for the negotiations, which would be the first face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials since the initial weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

But Russia has not confirmed who would attend any talks, which have been mentioned for either Thursday or Friday.

Asked by AFP in a briefing on Wednesday who would travel from Moscow, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer.

"The Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15," he said.