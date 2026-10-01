UK PM says 'strong indications' Iran involved in airbase incident

GROWING CONFUSION

The case was plunged into confusion when UK police released on bail five British men it had arrested on Sunday on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences.



After three days of investigations, including using a bomb disposal team, police said Tuesday they had found no explosives in the vehicles, but they had retrieved a "quantity of petrol".



Then on Wednesday, The Times newspaper reported that the incident had been foiled after one of the five suspects tipped off the police before the group was apprehended.



US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously indicated that intelligence bodies were aware of the suspects and that a foreign state could be involved, but UK officials had not weighed in.



"We have been waiting to confirm what we could say, but we can now confirm our belief that Iran played a part," Burnham told Sky News.



Speculation was rife that Iran or another hostile state could have been involved, after Tehran previously warned London against allowing its military bases to be used by Washington.



Britain gave the US the greenlight to use RAF Fairford for defensive strikes against Iran, drawing Tehran's ire and unease from some residents in the Gloucestershire countryside where the base is located.