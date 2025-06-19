Chinese PhD student who drugged and raped 10 women given life sentence in the UK

LONDON: A Chinese PhD student who drugged and raped 10 women in the UK and China was on Thursday (Jun 19) jailed for life, with a minimum term of 24 years.

Passing sentence, UK judge Rosina Cottage said that to the world, Zou Zhenhao, 28, appeared "well to do, ambitious and charming" but this was in fact a mask hiding a "sexual predator".

Zou was found guilty of 28 offences – 11 counts of rape, three counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of possession of extreme pornographic images, one of false imprisonment and three of possession of drugs with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Over the course of the four-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence proving Zou was a serial rapist who used social media platforms and dating websites to target his victims.

After inviting them to his apartments in London and China, he drugged them before carrying out his attacks. Zou would secretly film these rapes using a mobile device and hidden cameras.

Police officers found hundreds of videos of the attacks.

"Zou is a serial rapist and a danger to women. His life sentence reflects the heinous acts and harm he caused to women and the danger he posed to society," said prosecutor Saira Pike.