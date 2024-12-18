Indonesian serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga attacked in UK prison, man charged: Report

Indonesian serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga, currently serving a life sentence in a UK prison, was allegedly attacked by an inmate, British media outlets reported on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Jack McRae appeared in Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Sinaga in HMP Wakefield on Jul 4, 2023, the BBC reported.

Sinaga was jailed in 2020 after raping more than 190 men in Manchester over two and a half years. He would drug them before sexually abusing them while filming the attacks.

McRae, 32, appeared in court via video-link and was remanded in custody. He is set to appear before the city's crown court on Jan 16, 2025.

He faces other charges, including three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of attempting to cause actual bodily harm and one of assaulting a prison officer, the BBC reported.

These incidents are said to have happened at HMP Wakefield, a prison in West Yorkshire, between May and August 2023.

When contacted by CNA, UK's Ministry of Justice said it cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.