US police investigate deaths of director-actor Rob Reiner and wife as apparent homicide
LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles police were investigating the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife as an "apparent homicide", as condolences poured in for the director behind hits like When Harry Met Sally.
Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles mansion with what appeared to be stab wounds, US media reported on Sunday (Dec 14).
The deaths of the Princess Bride director and his wife drew condolences from California political heavyweights like ex-vice president Kamala Harris.
While police declined to publicly identify the two people found dead, Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom each released statements confirming that Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, had died.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3.30pm.
"At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing ... investigation, into an apparent homicide," the Los Angeles Police Department said on social media.
Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and 1990s, including This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.
His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic All in the Family alongside Carol O'Connor's Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame and won him two Emmy Awards.
Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned on Sunday night.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called Reiner's death a devastating loss for the city.
"Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice," Bass said in a statement.
"An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others."
The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner had been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and have three children together.
Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner.
Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98, and Marshall died in 2018.
Killings are rare in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood. The scene is near the home where OJ Simpson's wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were killed in 1994.