US police investigate deaths of director-actor Rob Reiner and wife as apparent homicide

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles police were investigating the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife as an "apparent homicide", as condolences poured in for the director behind hits like When Harry Met Sally.

Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles mansion with what appeared to be stab wounds, US media reported on Sunday (Dec 14).

The deaths of the Princess Bride director and his wife drew condolences from California political heavyweights like ex-vice president Kamala Harris.

While police declined to publicly identify the two people found dead, Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom each released statements confirming that Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, had died.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3.30pm.

"At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing ... investigation, into an apparent homicide," the Los Angeles Police Department said on social media.