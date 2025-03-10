Logo
World

Romanian far-right candidate barred from May presidential vote
World

Romanian far-right candidate barred from May presidential vote

Romanian far-right candidate barred from May presidential vote

Calin Georgescu and his wife Cristela Georgescu arrive at the Central Electoral Bureau where Georgescu submitted his candidacy for the May presidential ballot re-run, in Bucharest, Romania, Mar 7, 2025. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Octav Ganea)

10 Mar 2025 03:02AM
BUCHAREST: Romania's central election authority on Sunday (Mar 9) barred far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu from running in May's presidential election re-run.

The rejection of his candidacy, which was condemned by far-right party leaders as undemocratic, can be challenged at the constitutional court.

Dozens of supporters of the populist Georgescu gathered outside the election bureau shouting "Freedom" and briefly tried to force their way through the security cordon.

Georgescu submitted his candidacy for the May ballot re-run on Friday amid doubts that he would be allowed to run.

Romania's highest court annulled the ballot two days before the second round of voting in December, citing allegations of Russian interference in Georgescu's favour, which Moscow has denied.

Members of US President Donald Trump's administration called Romania's cancelled election an example of European governments suppressing freedom of speech and political opponents.

Tech billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk called the election authority's decision "crazy" on his social media platform X.

Georgescu is under criminal investigation on six counts, including membership in a fascist organisation and communicating false information about campaign financing. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Source: Reuters/fs

