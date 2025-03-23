Pope Francis leaves hospital after making first public appearance in five weeks

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis left Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday (Mar 23) following a five-week stay to be treated for pneumonia, making his first public appearance since Feb 14 by waving to well-wishers from a balcony moments before he was discharged.

Pope Francis, 88, went to hospital on Feb 14 with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The pope's doctors said on Saturday it would still take "a lot of time" for his aging body to fully heal, and said they had prescribed the pontiff a further two months of rest at the Vatican.