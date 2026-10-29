UK comedian Brand tells rape trial 'consent is fundamental'

"DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR"

He recalled meeting the first complainant, who accused him of raping her in 1999 after a cabaret show in the southern city of Bournemouth during the Labour Party Conference.



He said he found the woman attractive and "hoped and thought there was at least a possibility of sex".



He insisted she consented to sex.



"Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary and indeed in many ways more important than sex itself," he said.



He said he had used a condom, because "that was the way people had sex in 1999".



He denied grabbing the breast of another woman in a bar in 2004, saying this was "obviously disgusting behaviour".



That woman accused him of then orally raping her in a toilet.



Brand said they did go into a cubicle, where "it's possible I would have taken my penis out of my trousers" but there was "no contact between her mouth and my penis".

Brand said he remembered having anal sex with a 21-year-old woman who claimed he raped her in 2009, but said this was consensual.



He denied asking her to clear up a "mess" afterwards or knowing she was in pain, while saying: "it would be difficult to deny that anal sex involves blood".



He denied remembering three other women, one of whom accused him of fondling her at work, another who said he put his head in her groin after demanding a massage and one who said he tried to drag her into a toilet at MTV's offices.



The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdict next week, the judge said.