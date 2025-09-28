Russia warns NATO and EU that any aggression will be met with decisive response

UNITED NATIONS: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned NATO and the European Union on Saturday (Sep 27) that "any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response".

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages, tensions have mounted along NATO's eastern flank in recent weeks as Estonia accused Moscow of sending three fighter jets into its airspace and NATO jets shot down Russian drones in Polish airspace.

LAVROV SAYS RUSSIA ACCUSED UNFAIRLY

"Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance and European Union countries. President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations," Lavrov told the United Nations General Assembly.

Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister for more than two decades, said Moscow was alarmed by remarks from some politicians in EU and NATO capitals that World War Three was a "likely scenario".

"These figures are undermining any efforts to find a fair balance of interests among all of the members of the international community by trying to impose their unilateral approaches on everyone else," he said.