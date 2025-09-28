Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

World

Russia warns NATO and EU that any aggression will be met with decisive response
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Russia warns NATO and EU that any aggression will be met with decisive response

Russia warns NATO and EU that any aggression will be met with decisive response
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan July 4, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool)
28 Sep 2025 01:47AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2025 01:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned NATO and the European Union on Saturday (Sep 27) that "any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response".

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages, tensions have mounted along NATO's eastern flank in recent weeks as Estonia accused Moscow of sending three fighter jets into its airspace and NATO jets shot down Russian drones in Polish airspace.

LAVROV SAYS RUSSIA ACCUSED UNFAIRLY

"Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance and European Union countries. President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations," Lavrov told the United Nations General Assembly.

Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister for more than two decades, said Moscow was alarmed by remarks from some politicians in EU and NATO capitals that World War Three was a "likely scenario".

"These figures are undermining any efforts to find a fair balance of interests among all of the members of the international community by trying to impose their unilateral approaches on everyone else," he said.

This Sep 19, 2025 handout image released by the Swedish Airforce shows a Russian MIG-31 fighter jet flying above the Baltic sea after violating Estonian air space. (File photo: Handout via AFP/Forsvarsmakten)

TRUMP BACKS SHOOTING DOWN RUSSIAN JETS

US President Donald Trump this week said he endorsed the idea of shooting down Russian jets that violate NATO airspace, mocking Russia's military performance in Ukraine and calling it a paper tiger.

The United States also told the UN Security Council it would "defend every inch of NATO territory".

Lavrov met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Russia NATO Donald Trump
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement