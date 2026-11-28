RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday (Nov 28) it shot down a cruise missile targeting the capital Riyadh, after Houthi media reported Saudi strikes on Yemen.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government has been regularly bombing areas controlled by the Iran-backed group since Yemen's civil war reignited over the summer.

In response, Houthi fighters have been targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports and Riyadh's financial district.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Riyadh region," Saudi coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.

It came as Houthi news agency Saba reported a Saudi attack on Yemen's capital Sanaa, which the fighters control.

"Eight homes and three shops were damaged after Saudi enemy forces targeted the residential neighbourhood of Bir Abu Shamlah in Al-Tahrir district, Sanaa," Saba posted on Telegram.

Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi said two women were among at least 15 people wounded in the strike.

Later Saturday, the coalition said its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at southern Saudi Arabia.