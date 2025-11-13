Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to woo Asian travellers in push to become global tourism hub

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to attract more visitors from Asia as it seeks to diversify its economy and position itself as a global tourism hub.

Tourism Minister Ahmad Al-Khateeb said the kingdom has been adapting to meet the expectations of Asian travellers, describing the region as one of the most important markets for Saudi Arabia’s growing tourism ambitions.

“For us, Asia is very, very important, starting from China. Japan is also very important, (as well as) Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc,” he added.

“We have been in contact with travel agents to learn more about Asian travellers and understand what they need when they travel.”

Al-Khateeb was speaking to CNA on Tuesday (Nov 11) on the sidelines of the inaugural TOURISE summit in Riyadh, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism.