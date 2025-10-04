Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison over prostitution conviction

NEW YORK: Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced on Friday (Oct 3) to more than four years in prison over the hip-hop mogul's Jul 2 conviction on prostitution-related charges.



Combs, 55, was convicted on two counts of arranging for paid male escorts to travel across state lines to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances - sometimes known as "Freak Offs" - with Combs' girlfriends while he recorded video and masturbated.



The jury acquitted him on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have earned him a life sentence.



Combs pleaded not guilty and is expected to appeal his conviction.



Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is credited with elevating hip-hop's stature in American culture.



The New York-born entrepreneur is one of the most prominent men in the entertainment industry to have faced trial on sex crimes charges.



The sentence was imposed by US District Judge Arun Subramanian at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.



Prosecutors had pushed for Combs to spend 11 - 14 years in prison, while defence lawyers pushed for his swift release.



Combs has been behind bars at a Brooklyn jail since his Sep 16, 2024, arrest.