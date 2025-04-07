Second child dies of measles in Texas

A second child with measles has died in Texas, a local hospital spokesperson confirmed on Sunday (Apr 6), as hundreds of cases of the infectious disease have been recorded in recent weeks.

The developments have prompted US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr to visit the state, media outlets reported on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to report that a school-aged child who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away. The child was receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalized," Aaron Davis, a spokesperson for UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas, said in an email.

"It is important to note that the child was not vaccinated against measles and had no known underlying health conditions. This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination," the hospital spokesperson said. He did not give further details.

The New York Times reported that the latest victim was an 8-year-old girl, who died of "measles pulmonary failure," making her the second confirmed US measles death in the past decade.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the death or Kennedy's planned trip.

Kennedy's trip was arranged after he was informed of the death, according to Axios, which first reported the news. NBC News said Kennedy planned to attend the child's funeral scheduled for Sunday.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, said in his immediate response to the first measles death in February that such outbreaks are commonplace.