See Pacific Palisades before and after the devastating Los Angeles fires

LOS ANGELES: Before one of the most destructive fires in California history swept through, the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood on Los Angeles' west side was filled with expensive homes fronted by green, well-tended landscaping and popular boutiques and cafes.

This week, the Palisades Fire levelled much of it to blackened rubble. To see what has been lost, a Reuters video journalist visited the neighbourhood on Friday to retrace the path taken by a YouTube travel influencer couple who made a video last year of a walking tour, which is being reproduced with their permission.