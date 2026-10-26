Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat in historic election win for student protest movement

BELGRADE: Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic conceded defeat to a student-led protest movement in a historic election on Sunday (Oct 25) that ends his long grip on power and heralds a new political era in the Balkan country.

Vucic, a populist and nationalist, has dominated Serbian politics as prime minister or president since 2014.

But he called snap elections in September after almost two years of student-led demonstrations against perceived corruption and creeping authoritarianism triggered by the deaths of 16 people when a train station canopy collapsed in the city of Novi Sad in 2024.

"It is clear that we have lost these elections, the Student List has won," Vucic said in a televised speech.

Within moments of his announcement, the streets of Belgrade erupted in celebration. Tens of thousands of people thronged along the city's main boulevards, with cars honking, people dancing and students shouting "victory" and "he's done".

The students' win marks a profound political shift in the country of some 6 million people and is reminiscent of the defeat of Hungary's Viktor Orban in April. It may also offer a blueprint for other student movements across Europe, which have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest, in some cases violently, against poor education standards and a lack of prospects.

Vucic said the students would have between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-seat parliament and that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would have 105, based on preliminary results.

"Dear Serbia, tonight the voice of the people is being heard," said Radomir Sajcic, a professor at Belgrade University, speaking on behalf of the students at their headquarters.

"Tonight we celebrate victory, tomorrow we build the future."

European leaders and officials congratulated the Student List on its victory, among them President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"We stand ready to ... work together to advance Serbia's future in the European Union," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar assured the students of his country's support.